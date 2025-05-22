Bihar: Mukesh Sahani calls for united front to defeat NDA

Patna, May 22 (IANS) The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) held its Bhojpur district workers' conference at the district headquarters in Ara on Thursday, where party workers gathered in large numbers and unanimously resolved to ensure the victory of the INDIA Bloc in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

VIP Chief and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni, addressing the enthusiastic crowd, emphasised the importance of forming a government that represents the marginalised and the poor.

“When we have our own government, we won’t have to struggle for our rights and entitlements,” said Sahani, urging workers to rally behind candidates who represent their community and interests.

Highlighting the long-standing demand for reservations for the Nishad community, Sahani pointed out that while states across India have granted reservations, the Bihar government has lagged behind.

He strongly criticised the BJP, accusing it of buying four VIP MLAs after his party supported Nitish Kumar for the Chief Minister’s post in a previous alliance.

“I had taken a pledge to make 40 MLAs. That time has come now. If our people unite, no one can stop us,” Sahani declared, reinforcing his commitment to empowering the Nishad community.

Sahani issued a clarion call to VIP workers, especially in constituencies where the INDIA Bloc lacks representation, to prepare for the electoral battle and work tirelessly to defeat the NDA.

“The destination is near. Let’s ensure that the next government belongs to us – a government that will solve our problems without delay,” he concluded.

The conference marks a significant moment in VIP’s election campaign strategy and signals intensifying efforts by the INDIA Bloc partners to consolidate support among backward and marginalised communities ahead of the October-November 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The INDIA Bloc comprises six parties, and the RJD is the biggest alliance partner. Besides RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPI (M) and VIP are the other constituent parties of the INDIA Bloc.

