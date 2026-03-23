Bihar: MLA Anant Singh released from Beur Jail​

Patna, March 23 (IANS) Following his release from Patna’s Beur Central Jail, Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh received a grand welcome at his residence in Patna, where thousands of supporters had gathered to greet him.​

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As soon as his vehicle arrived, supporters erupted in chants of “Chhote Sarkar Zindabad,” showering him with flower garlands.​

The atmosphere turned celebratory, with fireworks lighting up the sky and slogans echoing across the area.​

Overwhelmed by the massive turnout, Anant Kumar Singh urged the crowd to disperse and return later, but the supporters' enthusiasm remained undeterred.​

According to supporters, celebrations will continue on Tuesday with a grand roadshow spanning nearly 50 kilometres in the Mokama constituency.​

Anant Singh is scheduled to offer prayers at a temple in Barahiya before proceeding to his ancestral village, Nadma, accompanied by a large convoy of supporters.​

Speaking to the media, Anant Singh maintained his innocence in the case, stating, “I was four kilometres away at the time of the incident. I have been falsely implicated.”​

When asked about repeated allegations against him, he responded, “Why am I framed? How would I know?”​

Anant Singh, popularly known as “Chhote Sarkar,” was arrested in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case during the 2025 Assembly elections and was lodged in Beur Jail.​

Despite being in custody, he contested the elections as a candidate of Janata Dal United (JDU) and emerged victorious.​

The case pertains to an incident on October 30, 2025, in the Mokama region, where clashes during election campaigning led to the killing of Dularchand Yadav. The family members alleged that he was first shot and then mowed down by a heavy vehicle, which led to his death on the spot.​

Following his arrest, Anant Singh spent several months in jail before securing bail from the Patna High Court.​

His release has once again mobilised his support base, with large-scale celebrations, a community feast for thousands, and political activity intensifying in the region.

--IANS

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