Bihar Minister slams Congress over opposition to delegations exposing Pakistan

Patna, May 23 (IANS) Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of “anti-national behaviour” for opposing the central government’s initiative to send parliamentary delegations abroad to expose Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to IANS, Pandey said, “The Opposition claims to support the government on issues of national interest -- whether it is terrorism or a conflict with Pakistan -- but their actions often contradict their words. Their conduct, both in India and overseas, frequently appears to align with anti-national narratives.”

The BJP leader alleged that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were indirectly lending support to such narratives through their statements.

“In their obsession with opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have begun opposing Bharat Mata. This is a dangerous trend,” he told IANS.

Pandey defended the government’s initiative, saying the delegations reflect a united national stance against terrorism. He accused some Opposition leaders of trying to politicize the effort for domestic gain.

“The Opposition’s criticism is not only irresponsible, it also undermines India’s strategic interests. They do not want Pakistan to be held accountable on the global stage,” Pandey added.

The controversy comes in the wake of the Centre dispatching seven parliamentary delegations to various countries, tasked with presenting India’s position on its counter-terrorism efforts and highlighting Pakistan’s support for terrorism.

The delegations comprise senior leaders from across the political spectrum. Among them are Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Sanjay Jha (JDU), Supriya Sule (NCP), Kanimozhi (DMK), Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Baijayant Panda (BJP), and Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena).

Their mandate includes sharing evidence of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and outlining the rationale behind India’s recent military operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor.

The initiative is part of a broader diplomatic campaign launched by Prime Minister Modi to build international consensus against terrorism and further isolate Pakistan globally.

