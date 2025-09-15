Bihar Minister asks Tejashwi to apologise or face legal action in YouTuber assault case

Patna, Sep 16 (IANS) After Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Bihar’s Urban Development Minister Jibesh Kumar Mishra, who allegedly beat a YouTuber, was also involved in the trade of fake medicines, the latter hit back at him, asking him to apologise or face legal action.

While holding a press conference in Darbhanga Parishad on Monday, Jivesh dismissed the allegations, calling himself innocent.

He announced plans to file a defamation case against Tejashwi Yadav within the next few days.

“Tejashwi Yadav has called me a fake drug seller. I will send him a notice and file a defamation case in two to three days,” the minister said.

Jibesh Kumar also alleged a conspiracy to kill him, showing the photo of Dr Maskur Ahmed Rahmani, who had contested the 2020 Jaale Assembly election, and claimed that Rahmani’s associates had targeted him.

“By God’s grace, my life was saved last night,” Kumar said.

The minister said he was returning from a private event with his escort vehicle and SHO when the incident took place.

“This matter will be fully investigated. If I am found guilty, I am ready to face punishment,” he asserted.

Turning his ire on Tejashwi Yadav, Mishra said, “With the same shamelessness with which he came to Singhwada, he should go to Kanti (Muzaffarpur) and show sympathy in the case registered against Israel Mansuri, and also apologise to Champa Vishwas’s family.”

He further reminded Tejashwi of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s past controversy, when he allegedly raised his hand at a national journalist, and asked Tejashwi to apologise in a similar manner.

Bihar Urban Development Minister Jibesh Kumar Mishra has landed in controversy after allegations surfaced that he assaulted YouTuber Dilip Kumar Sahani in Darbhanga on Sunday night.

Tejashwi Yadav demanded strict government action, alleging that the minister’s conduct was unbecoming of his position.

He also accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of shielding tainted ministers.

The incident has once again sharpened the political tussle between the ruling NDA and the RJD-led opposition in Bihar, with Tejashwi Yadav pressing for accountability and Jivesh Kumar framing the episode as a political conspiracy against him.

--IANS

ajk/uk