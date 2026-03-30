Bihar mandate is in Nitish Kumar’s name not BJP's, says Pappu Yadav

Patna, March 30 (IANS) Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Monday came out in strong support of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that there is no constitutional compulsion for an immediate resignation and cautioning the BJP against actions that could "fragment" the public mandate in Bihar.

Read More

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said that a Chief Minister can continue in office for up to six months without being a member of the House, dismissing the urgency being created around the issue.

“Right now, there is no mandatory requirement to resign immediately. One can remain Chief Minister for six months even without being a member of the House. The BJP seems restless. How much more does the BJP want to ruin Bihar? Bihar is already devastated, nothing much is left. I do not support all this,” he said.

He added, "Nitish Kumar will not disappoint the people of Bihar. Under the name of Nitish Kumar, the mandate has been received, and the Chief Minister should be from Janata Dal (United), as the people of Bihar demand and want.”

He further warned of political consequences if the current situation escalates, suggesting that any deviation from the people’s mandate could cost both JD(U) and the BJP.

“If someone has created this situation, and Nitish Kumar has resigned today and decided to leave Bihar, then the Janata Dal (United) will inevitably have to bear the consequences,” he said.

Taking a sharper dig at the BJP, Yadav added that the ruling party at the Centre would face even greater repercussions in the future.

“In the times ahead, BJP will have to face the biggest consequences. BJP should decide that under any circumstances the Chief Minister should be from JD(U). Only then will the public mandate not be undermined; otherwise, there will be problems,” he warned.

The remarks come amid heightened political speculation in Bihar over leadership and alliance dynamics, with Opposition voices accusing the BJP of attempting to destabilise the existing arrangement. However, there has been no official indication of any immediate change in leadership from the ruling alliance.

Political observers note that Yadav’s comments reflect a broader concern within sections of Bihar’s political landscape regarding stability and respect for electoral mandates, particularly in a state known for its shifting alliances and complex coalition politics.

--IANS

sn/rad