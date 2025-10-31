Bihar man nabbed near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, probe on

Jaipur, Oct 31 (IANS) The vigilance of the security agencies once again came to light along the India-Pakistan International Border after the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a suspicious individual in the Murar border area of Jaisalmer during routine patrolling.

According to sources, the individual has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal (40), a resident of Araria district in Bihar.

The BSF personnel intercepted him late Thursday night after noticing his suspicious movements near the border. During initial questioning, Iqbal reportedly failed to provide a convincing reason for his presence in Jaisalmer and his approach toward the International Border.

Following preliminary interrogation, the BSF handed him over to the Shahgarh police for further investigation. Police and intelligence agencies are now investigating the circumstances that led Iqbal to the border area. Sources said no illegal items were recovered during the initial probe, but his intentions remain suspicious.

After local questioning, he will be handed over to a Joint Investigation Committee (JIC), comprising multiple security agencies, for detailed interrogation.

Officials further noted that Iqbal began behaving erratically and like a “madman” after being detained, raising further questions about his mental state and motives.

The BSF has intensified patrolling along sensitive stretches of the Jaisalmer border to prevent such incidents. Security forces are maintaining strict vigilance against any unidentified individuals seen moving near the international boundary.

Meanwhile, the apprehension of Mohammad Iqbal adds to a series of security breaches reported from the region. So far, five individuals have been arrested in Jaisalmer in 2025 on charges related to espionage or suspicious cross-border links.

On March 26, before the Pahalgam terror attack, Rajasthan Intelligence arrested Pathan Khan, a resident of Karam Ki Dhani near the Chandan Field Firing Range, under the Official Secrets Act.

On May 28, Shakur Khan, a former personal assistant to former Congress Minister Saleh Mohammad and a government employee, was detained for allegedly spying for Pakistan; he was formally arrested on June 3.

On August 4, Mahendra Prasad, a DRDO guest house manager, was arrested for passing Indian Army intelligence to a Pakistani handler.

On August 20, Jeevan Khan (25), a restaurant worker, was caught communicating with multiple Pakistani numbers saved on his phone.

On September 25, Hanif Khan was arrested for allegedly sharing confidential Indian Army information with Pakistan’s ISI.

