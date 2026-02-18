Bihar: Leaders in Legislative Council protest after students denied entry to Board exam centres for late arrival

Patna, Feb 18 (IANS) Proceedings of the Bihar Legislative Council began on Wednesday amid strong protests by members over students being denied entry to the board examination centres due to late arrival.

Read More

Raising the issue in the House, opposition members questioned the government's handling of the situation.

MLC Sanjeev Kumar Singh said that students should not be barred from appearing in examinations if they arrive late due to transportation or traffic-related problems.

He stressed that the Bihar School Examination Board must take into account the psychological impact on students who prepare for years for the matriculation examination but are denied entry at the last moment.

"This is a serious matter of concern and needs immediate attention," he said.

Participating in the discussion, BJP MLC Nawal Kishor Yadav pointed out that students are often sent from one place to another without clear information.

He said neither students nor their families can anticipate where traffic congestion may occur.

"Despite arrangements, traffic jams are unavoidable in many areas. Either students should be allotted home centres or examination centres should be located nearby. Sending students 30–40 kilometres away and then penalising them for delays is unfair," he said, urging the government to take cognisance of the issue.

Responding to the concerns, Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh assured the House that the government will take cognisance of the matter.

He noted that ministers were present in the House and that several members had raised the issue.

"The government will certainly take cognisance of the concerns raised. This is a serious issue, and it will be looked into with due sensitivity," the Chairman said.

On the first day of the Class 10 board examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board, hundreds of students across state were reportedly denied entry into examination centres after arriving late.

The strict enforcement of entry timings led to widespread distress among students and their families.

Several candidates alleged that traffic congestion and transportation issues were the primary reasons for their delayed arrival, but invigilators refused entry once the gates were closed.

In a tragic incident linked to the issue, a Class 10 student from Masaurhi allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after being denied entry to the examination centre for arriving a few minutes late.

According to sources, the student jumped in front of a moving train on a nearby railway track.

--IANS

ajk/svn