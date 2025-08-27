Bihar: JD-U targets Voter Adhikar Yatra; questions INDIA Bloc leadership

Patna, Aug 27 (IANS) Amid the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra led by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, JD-U General Secretary Manish Verma launched a sharp attack, dismissing the campaign as irrelevant for the people of Bihar.

Speaking to the media, Verma said, “This yatra is just an excuse. Rahul Gandhi has already undertaken many yatras across the country. The so-called Voter Adhikar Yatra has no resonance on the ground. The worst part is that Rahul Gandhi is being called a ‘Jan Nayak’. That title belongs to Karpoori Thakur, and no one can snatch it from him.”

He further targeted the leaders accompanying LoP Rahul Gandhi in the yatra, including Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, accusing them of making derogatory remarks against Biharis.

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave the right to live and work in any corner of the country. People who insult Biharis are now walking with Rahul Gandhi. The public will answer them in the elections,” he said.

Verma also questioned why Congress has not declared Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face.

“If Tejashwi is really a leader, why is Rahul Gandhi not announcing his name? This shows there is no consensus within the alliance. It is a leaderless alliance,” he remarked.

When asked about Tej Pratap Yadav, he pointed to divisions within the RJD family.

“Leadership starts from home. If Tejashwi cannot take his own brother along, how will he take Bihar along?” he said.

On the possibility of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar entering active politics, Verma said: “Nishant is an educated youth and has observed politics closely. If he enters politics, it will be a positive step. But only he can decide when and how to step in.”

Dismissing the question of Nitish Kumar’s political successor, he added, “In democracy, people decide who will be their leader. It is not about succession here.”

Verma brushed aside the influence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, calling him untrustworthy and without ideology.

On Kishor’s remarks about ending liquor prohibition, Verma retorted: “What message do you give when you say you’ll end the liquor ban in an hour while putting Mahatma Gandhi’s picture forward? This is not politics with principles.”

Responding to queries on LJPRV leader Chirag Paswan, Verma said: “Chirag has expressed faith in the Chief Minister. He makes statements as part of politics, but nothing conclusive should be drawn from them. The NDA alliance is united and strong on the ground.”

--IANS

ajk/dan