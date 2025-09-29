Bihar: JD-U slams Tejashwi Yadav over corruption allegations

Patna, Sep 29 (IANS) JD-U chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar launched a fierce counterattack on Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, accusing him of ignorance on economic matters and questioning his moral authority to criticise the state government.

Neeraj Kumar dismissed Tejashwi’s claim that the government’s committed expenditure stands at Rs 2 lakh crore, clarifying that the actual figure is only Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

He said, “Bihar’s GDP is Rs 10 lakh crore, and public welfare schemes are determined by the state’s financial capacity and central resources, not by anyone’s guesswork.”

He added that the Finance Minister will provide such clarifications, but Tejashwi was trying to play the role of a big leader.

Taking a jibe at Tejashwi’s criticism of government schemes, Neeraj retorted, who would copy a 420 man (cheater)?, a veiled reference to corruption cases involving Tejashwi and his family member for their alleged involvement in the fodder scam and IRCTC land for job scam.

He said Bihar feels ashamed when Tejashwi Yadav’s name is invoked in court during corruption proceedings, claiming such a leader has no moral right to question the state’s system.

Neeraj Kumar further accused Tejashwi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of insulting Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, alleging that their political focus was on acquiring six bighas of land in Patna and properties across Bihar rather than developing the state.

He recalled an incident where Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly denied Karpoori Thakur a government vehicle, asking him to arrive by rickshaw instead.

Mocking the RJD for taking credit for Karpoori Thakur’s Bharat Ratna, Neeraj said, “We have the honour of being leaders of the people; they have the insult. Those calling Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav leaders of the people are insulting Karpoori Thakur.”

Earlier on Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav levelled allegations against the Nitish Kumar government on corruption and other financial irregularities.

--IANS

ajk/dan