Bihar is all set to become sports hub, to host 7th edition of "Khelo India Youth Games"

Bihar (Patna) [India], May 1 (ANI): Building on its momentum after hosting marquee events like the Women's Asian Hockey Championship 2024, World Cup Women's Kabaddi, and the World Cup Sepak Takraw, Bihar is now set to host the 7th edition of the "Khelo India Youth Games" (KIYG) starting May 4, 2025 on Thursday, according to a press statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event in Patna, in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries. This will be a landmark moment for Bihar, putting it at the heart of India's sports narrative. With the slogan "Khelega Bihar, Khilega Bihar", the state is reaffirming its commitment to transforming sports culture from the grassroots to the global stage.

The event will see the participation of over 9,378 athletes, trainers, physios, and support staff from 36 states and union territories, competing across 27 diverse sporting disciplines from athletics, boxing, and wrestling to lesser-known forms like Mallakhamb, Thang Ta, and Kalaripayattu.

The games will be held across five key cities of the state -- Patna, Rajgir (Nalanda), Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai - making this the most geographically diverse KIYG edition yet. Since its inception in 2018 in New Delhi, Khelo India Youth Games has aimed to revive India's sporting culture by identifying young talent and supporting them through a robust national framework.

The disciplines include: Athletics, Rugby, Volleyball, Basketball, Boxing, Tennis, Judo, Wrestling, Road Cycling, Sepak Takraw, Fencing, Kabaddi, Weightlifting, Hockey, Table Tennis, Mallakhamb, Kalarippayattu, Yogasana, Gatka, Kho Kho, Thang-Ta, Swimming, Archery, Badminton, Football, Track Cycling, Gymnastics, and Shooting.

The state government has made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and athlete-friendly experience, including food, lodging, transportation, and medical support. Additional Chief Secretary (Sports) B Rajender has clearly laid directions for the appropriate arrangements, which include fixing food menus, strictly maintaining hygiene standards, and making adequate transportation available for all athletes and staff.

A centralized help desk is also being established to assist with logistics and travel support. B Rajender said, "With its deep cultural roots and a legacy of academic excellence, Bihar is now carving a bold new identity as India's emerging land of sports."

As cricketer Suryavanshi makes waves in the IPL, Bihar's youth are drawing inspiration to dream bigger. From village fields to international arenas, the state is building a pipeline of champions ready to take on the world. (ANI)

