Bihar hospital shootout: Main accused sent to three-day police remand

Patna, July 21 (IANS) In the high-profile Paras Hospital shootout case, the Patna Civil Court on Monday granted a three-day police remand to Mohammad Taushif alias Badshah, the main accused in the murder of notorious criminal Chandan Mishra inside the Paras hospital premises.

Three other accused - Nishu Khan alias Bhaijaan, Harsh Kumar, and Bhim Kumar - have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

All four accused were arrested from Kolkata on Sunday and brought back to Patna by road under heavy security around 11 AM on Monday.

They were interrogated for several hours at the STF office in Patna police line before being produced in the Patna Civil Court around 4 PM.

The case was heard in the ACGM-9 Court.

Taushif has been remanded to police custody for three days for further interrogation.

Advocate Rishikesh Narayan Singh confirmed, “All four accused were produced in the court, Taushif’s remand has been approved, while the others have been sent to judicial custody.”

The Paras Hospital murder case has garnered significant attention in Bihar as it took place in broad daylight inside a hospital, raising serious concerns over security arrangements.

Chandan Mishra, a notorious criminal from Buxar district, was shot dead in the incident on July 17.

Police sources reveal that the conspiracy to kill him was hatched on the intervening night of July 13 and 14.

Following a meticulous technical surveillance operation, the Bihar STF and SIT tracked and arrested the accused from a residential complex in Kolkata.

The police are focusing on recovering the weapon used in the crime and the motorcycle involved in the incident during Taushif’s remand.

Interrogation is also underway to trace four other absconding accused connected to the case.

STF and Patna Police are treating the matter with high priority, aiming to unravel the larger conspiracy and identify financiers and facilitators involved in the murder.

Police officials indicated that Taushif has provided critical leads during preliminary interrogation; however, details are being withheld to protect the investigation’s integrity.

