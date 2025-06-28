Bihar Health Minister dares Tejashwi Yadav for open debate over appointments

Patna, June 28 (IANS) Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has challenged Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to an open debate, asking him to present data on appointments made during his (Tejashwi's) tenure as the state Health Minister.

Pandey accused Tejashwi of trying to claim credit for recruitment efforts that were carried out under the leadership and direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Whatever positive work has been done today, the credit for it goes to Chief Minister Nitish, not Tejashwi Yadav," Pandey stated.

Pandey's remarks came during a programme at Bapu Auditorium, Patna, where 21,391 people were given appointment letters for the post of constables.

The Health Minister highlighted that in just the last month, over 9,000 appointments were made in the Health Department, with similar large-scale recruitment underway in the Education, Home, and other departments.

"The process of providing employment in Bihar is moving rapidly, which will benefit the youth," Pandey added.

Responding to Tejashwi's objection over document requirements in the voter list's revision, Pandey remarked: "These are the same people who never wanted elections to be transparent. Look at the period from 1990 to 2005, when fake voters cast votes while real voters stayed home."

He asserted that now, when the Election Commission is actively working to ensure fair elections, Tejashwi's objections are questionable.

"If someone is having a stomachache due to fair elections, it shows what kind of politics they want to do," Pandey taunted.

With Bihar Assembly elections approaching, Pandey's challenge could intensify the political atmosphere in the state.

Recently, Tejashwi attacked Minister Pandey over the "medical negligence" that claimed the life of an 11-year-old rape victim in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The victim waited for four hours in an ambulance and eventually succumbed due to her injuries post-sexual assault, he said.

At that time, Tejashwi Yadav demanded the resignation of Mangal Pandey.

--IANS

ajk/svn