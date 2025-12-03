Bihar govt tables Rs 91,000-cr supplementary Budget; Narendra Narayan Yadav elected Dy Speaker

Patna, Dec 3 (IANS) The third day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly session on Wednesday emerged as a vivid blend of political turbulence, constitutional propriety and parliamentary tradition. The state government reaffirmed its commitment to development by presenting a substantial second supplementary Budget of Rs 91,717.135 crore in both Houses of the Bihar legislature.

Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav tabled the Budget in the Assembly, while in the Legislative Council, Minister-in-Charge Dilip Jaiswal took responsibility. The sizeable allocation is being viewed as a significant step towards accelerating welfare schemes, clearing pending infrastructure projects and strengthening financial discipline across key sectors.

According to Treasury benches, the supplementary provisions are aimed at plugging critical gaps in ongoing programmes, energising stalled works and ensuring that flagship schemes do not suffer for want of timely resources. Officials also indicated that focus areas include social welfare, rural development, roads, health and education, in line with the government’s stated priorities.

Meanwhile, the Assembly witnessed a notable moment of consensus amid political differences as senior JD-U leader Narendra Narayan Yadav was unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Assembly.

Political analysts believe that his elevation has sent a message that democratic processes can still be conducted with maturity, decorum and a measure of cross-party agreement, even against a backdrop of frequent confrontation.

Known for his experience, organisational grounding and balanced disposition, Yadav will now preside over the House proceedings in the Speaker’s absence, and is expected to uphold fairness, neutrality and constitutional norms while conducting business.

The overall session thus reflected Bihar's evolving political landscape -- marked by a strong developmental focus, respect for democratic traditions and, at least on select issues, a relatively mature tone of political dialogue between treasury and Opposition benches.

The House also witnessed deeply emotional scenes during a condolence motion. A sombre atmosphere engulfed both sides when Speaker Prem Kumar moved a motion mourning the demise of three prominent public figures associated with Bihar's political and administrative journey.

Shrichandra Singh, former MLA from Imamganj (1980-85), was remembered as a simple, accessible and grassroots-oriented leader who retained close connect with ordinary voters.

Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and also an ex-member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, was recalled as the revered "Dishom Guruji" -- a symbol of mass movements, tribal rights and sustained struggles for the socio-political uplift of marginalised communities.

Satyapal Malik, former Governor of Bihar, was remembered for his outspokenness, administrative acumen and consistent commitment to public concerns, often articulated in a blunt and uncompromising style that set him apart.

Members cutting across party lines observed a moment of silence and paid heartfelt tributes, recalling the contributions, struggles and distinguished public lives of the three leaders in shaping the region's political discourse.

Their passing, the House noted, has left a significant void in the democratic, social and administrative journey of the state and the wider region, even as their legacy continues to inspire activists, public representatives and future generations.

