Bihar Governor chairs meeting with VCs, issues key directives on higher education

Patna, March 30 (IANS) Governor-cum-Chancellor Syed Ata Hasnain held a high-level meeting with Vice-Chancellors of universities across Bihar at Patna Lok Bhawan, focusing on improving the quality of higher education, administrative efficiency, and safeguarding student interests.

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During the meeting, Syed Ata Hasnain, who was recently appointed as the Governor of Bihar, underscored the critical role of Vice-Chancellors, urging them to act as competent, empowered, and confident leaders.

He emphasised that they should take independent decisions without external pressure, leveraging their experience and ground-level understanding to resolve institutional challenges effectively.

Highlighting a key concern, the Governor directed universities to ensure the timely conduct of examinations, prompt declaration of results, and quick distribution of certificates.

He warned that delays in these processes negatively impact students’ futures, calling for greater accountability and vigilance from university administrations.

The Governor also stressed the need to establish Journalism and Mass Communication departments in universities.

He noted that Bihar has made significant progress over the past two decades, and a strong communication framework is essential to showcase these achievements at national and global levels.

Speaking on leadership values, he highlighted that mutual trust is the foundation of any successful institution.

Vice-Chancellors were encouraged to foster a positive work environment by building trust and collaboration among faculty and staff.

Education Minister Sunil Kumar, present at the meeting, shared updates on ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening the education sector.

He also addressed concerns raised by Vice-Chancellors and provided suggestions for resolving administrative challenges.

He noted that Bihar ranks fourth in India in terms of expenditure on higher education, reflecting the government’s commitment to the sector.

The Secretary of the Higher Education Department delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation, outlining the current status of higher education in Bihar, key challenges, strategic priorities, and emphasis on a trust-based institutional culture for future development.

Apart from Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Education Minister Sunil Kumar, Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Robert L. Chongthu, Secretary of the Higher Education Department Rajiv Ranjan, President of Bihar State University Service Commission Girish Kumar Chaudhary, Education Director Prof. (Dr) Rekha Kumari, Vice-Chancellors of various universities of Bihar, Principal Secretary to the Governor cum Principal Secretary to the Governor's Secretariat and other people were present at the meeting.

--IANS

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