Bihar girl's murder: Accused brutally tortured minor, used beer bottle in sexual assault

Bengaluru, June 9 (IANS) Shocking details have emerged following the arrest of seven individuals, including a woman, in connection with the murder of a minor girl from Bihar in Bengaluru. The accused had stuffed the body inside a suitcase and dumped it near a railway bridge on the city's outskirts.

The incident came to light on May 21 after locals observed an abandoned suitcase containing the body of the 17-year-old victim. The jurisdictional Suryanagar police launched an investigation and arrested the accused in coordination with the Bihar police.

The probe revealed that 22-year-old Ashiq Kumar killed the girl, and his relatives, who are also among the accused, helped him dispose the body.

According to the police, the main accused, Ashiq Kumar, worked at a private company and resided in Kachanayakahalli. He had travelled to Bihar on May 13 and managed to impress the victim, a resident of a neighbouring village.

On May 15, the accused convinced her to come with him to Bengaluru, and they arrived in the city on May 18. Ashiq Kumar took the girl around the city and then to the residence of one of his relatives, Mukesh.

On May 20, he quarrelled with her for not agreeing to engage in physical intimacy. When the girl strongly resisted, the accused attacked her.

Investigations have revealed that he assaulted her private parts with a beer bottle and also attacked her with an iron rod. Afterward, he strangled the girl to death, police sources reveal.

After killing her, the accused shared the information with his relatives and hatched a plan to make it appear as though someone had stuffed the body into a suitcase and thrown it from a moving train.

As per the plan, the accused stuffed the body into a suitcase and hired a cab to reach the Hale Chandapura Railway Bridge. They kept the body in the back of the vehicle. Ensuring no one was present, the accused threw the body near the tracks, and all seven accused then returned to their native places in Bihar.

The jurisdictional Suryanagar police, who registered the murder case, began their investigation and managed to gather CCTV footage. The police obtained footage of the accused carrying the suitcase to the railway track.

Separately, the minor girl's parents had lodged a complaint with the police in Bihar, charging the main accused, Ashiq Kumar, with kidnapping their child. After exchanging information, the Bengaluru police went to Bihar and apprehended all the accused.

The other arrested individuals have been identified as Mukesh Rajbanshi (35), Indu Devi (32), Rajaram Kumar (18), Pintu Kumar (18), Kaalu Kumar (18), and Raj Kumar (17). The police are investigating whether the girl was gang-raped and are awaiting the medical reports.

The police stated that the girl's father had two wives and worked as a daily wage labourer. He had seven daughters from his marriage, and the victim was the second daughter of his first wife.

--IANS

mka/rad