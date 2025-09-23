Bihar fuel scam row: BJP MP blames Bettiah Mayor for 'corruption'

Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) A political storm erupted in Bihar after Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor accused BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal of involvement in alleged corruption linked to "irregularities" in a municipal petrol pump.

Responding to the charges, Jaiswal issued a detailed clarification on Facebook, claiming that Bettiah Mayor Garima Devi Sikaria is responsible for the alleged diesel theft, not him.

Jaiswal questioned the mayor's silence, writing, "Is Garima Devi Sikaria herself the culprit of the diesel theft she discussed with Prashant Kishor?"

The Lok Sabha member alleged that despite his earlier demand for a special Municipal Corporation meeting to present all documents related to the alleged scam, the mayor deliberately avoided including the diesel theft investigation in the meeting's agenda.

He further claimed that after filling diesel, municipal vehicles were routinely taken to Ward Councillor Rohit Sikaria's warehouse at BIADA, where fuel was siphoned off and sold before the vehicles were returned to the parking lot.

"Is this the reason why the Bettiah Mayor does not want to make public this diesel theft, all evidence of which is available to the Empowered Committee?" Jaiswal asked.

Jaiswal also alleged that two municipal staffers, Zullum Sah and Tabrez, were issuing diesel coupons and continuing illegal activities despite earlier recommendations for their removal.

To ensure accountability, Jaiswal announced he will meet Bihar Minister Jivesh Kumar to demand the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"I will personally meet the minister and seek an SIT probe into all works carried out in the wards of Empowered Committee members over the past two years, with the entire investigation videotaped," he said.

The controversy comes as Prashant Kishor intensifies his Jan Suraaj Yatra, making corruption a key political issue ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Prashant Kishor also levelled serious corruption allegations against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary. However, none of them, except Sanjay Jaiswal, has given clarifications so far.

--IANS

ajk/svn