Bihar: Four undertrial prisoners escape from Samastipur court, one nabbed

Patna, May 28 (IANS) In a breach of security, five undertrial prisoners escaped from the Sadar Court lockup of Samastipur District Court in Bihar on Wednesday, causing chaos and raising serious questions about courtroom security protocols.

While one of the accused was apprehended immediately, four managed to flee, prompting an intensive police manhunt.

According to an officer, the incident occurred shortly after the court hearing had concluded.

The five accused, who were brought into police custody, managed to slip out of their handcuffs and escape the lock-up area, allegedly after pushing one of the guards.

“The accused were being taken to the lock-up after their court appearance when they took advantage and escaped. One of them has been caught, and search operations are underway for the others,” said Sadar DSP Sanjay Kumar Pandey.

The escaped prisoners were identified as Rajnandan Kumar, an accused under the Arms Act and an FIR has been registered in Town Police Station (Case No. 05/25); Manish Kumar is accused of robbery and an FIR has been registered in Sarairanjan Police Station (Case No. 113/25); Arvind Sahani, Sarairanjan Police Station, Case No. 113/25 (Robbery) and Manjeet Kumar, Sarairanjan Police Station, Case No. 113/25 (Robbery).

The accused caught has been identified as Nagendra Kumar.

According to the police, the accused were lodged in judicial custody in connection with ongoing investigations and were brought for routine court proceedings when the incident took place.

This is not the first instance of the security failure at Samastipur Court. A similar incident involving gunfire targeting an accused in custody was reported earlier.

Sadar DSP Sanjay Kumar Pandey said: “This is a serious issue. The matter is being thoroughly investigated. If any negligence is found on the part of the security personnel, strict action will be taken.”

City police, led by the station in charge, have launched intensive raids across possible hideouts.

All police stations in the district and adjoining regions have been alerted. Surveillance and check posts have been activated in the surrounding areas to prevent the accused from leaving the district.

--IANS

ajk/dan