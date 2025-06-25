Bihar: Four minor boys detained in Patna over gang rape charges

Patna, June 25 (IANS) The Patna Police on Wednesday detained four minor boys following a complaint filed by the parents of a teenage girl, alleging gang-rape by the boys.

The incident, deemed sensitive, is being handled under the supervision of senior police officials and in coordination with the Juvenile Justice Board.

The complaint was lodged at Kotwali police station on Tuesday night, after which an FIR was immediately registered and the victim was taken for medical examination, said Krishna Murari Prasad, SDPO-1 (Law and Order), Patna.

“As the matter was extremely sensitive, we promptly lodged an FIR and proceeded with the necessary legal and medical protocols. Based on the girl’s statement, all four accused, who are minors, were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday,” the SDPO said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim had befriended one of the accused through a social media platform (Instagram) about a month ago.

She later came in contact with three other boys, who were friends of the first accused.

Police said the girl had met the boys at a hotel a few days ago and had gone again on Tuesday, the day the incident allegedly occurred.

Upon returning home in the evening, she informed her parents about the gang rape, who subsequently approached the police with the complaint.

The detained boys are students of Classes 8 and 10.

Police confirmed that they are being handled as per juvenile justice procedures.

Woman police officer Shobha Kumari and ASI Rajeev Ranjan from Kotwali police station accompanied the girl to record her statement before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, depending on the minor girl’s statement and medical report.

“All aspects of the case, including the nature of the relationships and events at the hotel, are being thoroughly investigated,” added SDPO Prasad.

The authorities have assured that the investigation will be conducted with utmost sensitivity and fairness, and legal proceedings will follow as per juvenile justice protocols.

--IANS

ajk/dan