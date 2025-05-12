Bihar: Four killed in Rohtas road accident

Patna, May 12 (IANS) A devastating road accident occurred on National Highway 19 near Itwan village in Karakat block of Rohtas district on Monday, claiming four lives of a family after a speeding bus collided with their bike.

Roushan Kumar, the SP of Rohtas, told IANS that the dead bodies were recovered and sent to the hospital for the post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Sah (36), resident of Ladui village under Badhari police station area, Tetri Devi alias Kanchan Devi (32), his wife, daughter Aradhana Kumari (8), and son Aryan Kumar (6).

The family was returning from the maternal home of Tetri Devi when the accident took place. A bus travelling from Dehri to Bikramganj struck the bike and fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Following the accident, local residents blocked NH-19, protesting the reckless driving and lack of road safety. They put the dead bodies on the road for a brief period.

Despite the arrival of police from Karakat police station, the agitated crowd refused to disperse, demanding strict action against the driver and adequate compensation for the family members of the deceased.

Additional police teams from nearby stations were deployed to restore order. After prolonged discussions, the blockade was eventually lifted, and vehicular movement resumed.

“A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the unknown bus driver at Karakat police station,” Kumar said.

The district police are investigating to identify the vehicle and the absconding driver.

Earlier in the day, a tragic incident occurred in Bihar’s Banka district on Monday when a wedding party bus came in contact with a high-tension electric wire, leaving two persons dead and more than a dozen others with burn injuries.

The incident took place near Barekol village, under the Jaipur police station area, when a bus carrying baraatis (wedding guests) was returning from Kaladinga village to Sanga village in Bausi block after a marriage ceremony.

