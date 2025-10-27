Bihar: Foreign liquor seized ahead of assembly polls

Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) In a major crackdown ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Bettiah Police seized a large consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) during a special operation in the Gaunaha police station area early Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police recovered 1,128 litres concealed in 122 cartons of IMFL from two Bolero vehicles and arrested one smuggler, while three others managed to flee.

According to the police, at around 12:20 AM on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shaurya Suman received information that a huge quantity of liquor was being transported toward Ramnagar.

Acting promptly, a joint team of the District Technical Branch and Gaunaha Police Station was formed under his supervision.

The team intercepted the vehicles near Madhopur Sareh, where the smugglers attempted to escape, abandoning the vehicles.

Police apprehended Neeraj Kumar, son of late Shambhu Shah, a resident of Purani Bazaar Ward No. 1, under Shikarpur Police Station in West Champaran district.

Upon inspection, the police recovered the liquor cartons and seized both vehicles.

A case has been registered under Gaunaha Police Station Case No. 159/25 against the vehicle owner, driver, and two other accused.

SP Shaurya Suman said that continuous raids and surveillance operations are underway across the district to curb illegal liquor smuggling.

“Bettiah Police is fully prepared to maintain law and order and ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct during the election period,” Suman said.

To ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, a joint campaign is being conducted by the District Administration, Police, Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Narcotics Control Bureau, Customs, and CM Flying Squad teams.

Strict action is being taken against anti-social and disruptive elements to maintain peace and order.

An official from the Election Commission stated that the primary goal of these measures is to ensure that voters in Bihar can exercise their right to vote freely, without any hurdles.

--IANS

ajk/dan