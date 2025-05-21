Bihar: First phase of Thawe Junction revamp completed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Gopalganj, May 21 (IANS) The first phase of redevelopment work at Thawe Junction in Bihar’s Gopalganj district has been completed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The upgrades have significantly improved passenger facilities, with expanded platforms, a new shed, renovated booking offices, and upgraded toilets, among other key enhancements.

Platforms 1, 2, and 3 at the station have been expanded to accommodate increasing foot traffic, while the construction of a main gate and parking areas for two-wheelers and four-wheelers has also been completed. The revamped waiting rooms are designed to offer more comfort, and a new shed has been constructed to protect passengers from the elements.

Yogendra Singh, Station Superintendent of Thawe Junction, shared with IANS, “This station has undergone a remarkable transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The first phase of the work is now complete, and passengers will experience much-improved facilities.”

Locals have expressed their satisfaction with the improvements at Thawe Junction.

Omprakash Rai, a resident of Gopalganj, said, “The station has undergone a significant transformation under this scheme. We are now getting much better facilities, and I would like to thank PM Modi for making this possible. The changes here will greatly benefit passengers.”

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, is part of a visionary initiative to modernise over 1,300 railway stations across India. The goal is not just to beautify stations but to create spaces that are cleaner, more accessible, and equipped with modern amenities. This includes facilities for differently-abled passengers, improved infrastructure, and better transport connectivity.

On May 22, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate 103 Amrit Bharat stations through a video conference. These stations, spread across 86 districts in 18 states and union territories, have been built at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore, as part of a broader push to modernise the country’s railway infrastructure.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, launched in 2021, began with the modernisation of Gandhinagar Railway Station, followed by Rani Kamalapati Railway Station (formerly Habibganj). These projects have marked the beginning of an extensive redevelopment plan that continues to reshape India’s railway stations.

Under this long-term scheme, each station’s redevelopment is customised to meet its unique requirements, with further phases of work planned to continue the transformation. Passengers can expect better entry and exit points, improved waiting areas, and the addition of elevators, escalators, and free Wi-Fi where necessary.

