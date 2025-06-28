Bihar elections: Election Commission launches special voter verification drive

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Ahead of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has commenced a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, aimed at verifying the eligibility of every voter in the state.

The drive, which is already underway, is being conducted in close coordination with political parties and district administrations. Under the SIR, the ECI is reinforcing its booth-level workforce by appointing 20,603 additional Booth Level Officers (BLOs), augmenting the current strength of 77,895 BLOs across the state.

Over 1 lakh volunteers have also been roped in to assist genuine electors, especially senior citizens, the disabled, the sick, the economically disadvantaged, and other vulnerable groups.

All recognised national and state political parties have appointed 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to aid in the revision process, with the option to appoint more agents as the work progresses. Enumeration Forms (EFs) are being distributed door-to-door and are also available online for Bihar’s 7.89 crore registered electors across 243 Assembly constituencies.

Out of these, around 4.96 crore electors, who were registered as of January 1, 2003, need only to verify their details and submit the EF.

District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners are overseeing the deployment of BLOs, who are now working full-time on the revision exercise.

Additionally, the ECI is reaching out to voters through SMS campaigns targeting over 5.74 crore registered mobile numbers in Bihar.

The poll panel has reaffirmed that all activities are proceeding according to schedule and reiterated its constitutional commitment to ensuring that only Indian citizens above the age of 18 and ordinarily residing in a constituency are eligible to vote.

The drive marks one of the most comprehensive voter verification exercises in Bihar, reflecting the ECI’s push to ensure a clean and accurate electoral roll through maximum citizen and political participation.

Notably, as Bihar will witness the Assembly elections in the next few months, political parties have upped their ante and have been engaging with the masses on the ground, along with organising rallies followed by the announcement of a few welfare schemes.

Also, opposition parties, including Congress and CPI, are questioning the Voter List Revision and are attacking the poll body, accusing it of acting at the behest of the BJP.

--IANS

sas/uk