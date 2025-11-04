Bihar elections: BJP mocks Tejashwi Yadav's last minute promises as phase 1 campaigning ends today

Patna, Nov 4 (IANS) As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav unveiled a fresh set of promises on the last day of phase one campaigning, the BJP mocked him and the Mahagathbandhan, saying the alliance is “going to lose badly”.

Reacting sharply to the promises, BJP MP Ravi Kishan accused the Mahagathbandhan of making unrealistic announcements out of desperation.

“As it becomes clear that the Mahagathbandhan is heading towards a severe defeat, they keep announcing new schemes every day,” he said, mocking the RJD’s poll sops.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Tejashwi Yadav knows very well that the Mahagathbandhan is going to lose badly in this election. Even now, RJD and Congress workers are fighting among themselves on many seats..."

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav said his party’s goal is to build a “prosperous Bihar” and empower both farmers and women through targeted welfare measures.

“Our goal is to build a prosperous Bihar. Today, we have made several announcements for farmers... The electricity used by farmers for irrigation will be made free of cost. All the PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) involved in irrigation will also be given the status of energy providers,” Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader also promised a special procurement incentive for cultivators.

“For procurement, farmers will receive Rs 300 more than the MSP on paddy and Rs 400 more than the MSP on wheat,” he announced.

Among his biggest poll pledges was a direct cash transfer of Rs 30,000 to women under the ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’.

“On Makar Sankranti, right after Kharwas — that is, on 14th January — under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, Rs 30,000 will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of mothers and sisters,” Tejashwi said.

The announcement is being seen as a major attempt by the RJD-led alliance to woo women and rural voters, two key constituencies in Bihar’s electoral landscape.

The BJP has repeatedly dismissed the RJD’s welfare promises as “electoral gimmicks”, while the opposition alliance maintains that its roadmap focuses on social justice, women’s empowerment, and economic revival in Bihar.

--IANS

rs/dpb