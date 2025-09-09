Bihar Elections 2025: Posters project Chirag Paswan as NDA’s CM face

Patna, Sep 9 (IANS) With the Bihar Assembly elections only weeks away, workers of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) have intensified their campaign to project their leader Chirag Paswan as the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA in Bihar.

On Tuesday, a poster appeared on the streets of Patna, in which Chirag Paswan was described as the 'Kohinoor of Bihar.'

The poster, released by Imam Gazali, Sheikhpura district president of LJPRV, carried the slogan, “Bihar Mange Chirag: Tan-Badan Ka Noor Hai, Chirag Bihar ka Kohinoor Hai.”

The poster also depicted Chirag wearing a king’s crown, symbolising his supporters’ growing demand to see him in the top post.

Supporters argue that Chirag Paswan’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections makes him a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post.

LJPRV contested five seats and won all five, strengthening its bargaining power within the NDA alliance.

LJPRV leaders have repeatedly demanded a respectable number of Assembly seats this time.

Recently, Arun Bharti, MP from Jamui and Chirag’s brother-in-law, asserted that the party contested 43 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls (as part of the Mahagathbandhan).

In 2020, the LJPRV fielded candidates on 137 seats after breaking from the NDA. Based on this, Bharti argued that the party expects anywhere between 43 and 137 seats this time, depending on seat-sharing negotiations with allies.

Chirag Paswan’s “Bihar Mange Chirag” campaign is being seen as an attempt by the young leader to position himself not only as a youth icon but also as a serious claimant for the CM's chair within the NDA.

His growing visibility could potentially create tensions in seat-sharing talks with the JD(U) and BJP, which have traditionally dominated the alliance in Bihar.

As the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 draw closer, seat-sharing negotiations within the ruling NDA have turned into a major challenge.

With bigger partners like the BJP and JD(U) trying to finalise their strategy, smaller allies have begun making strong claims for seats.

Adding to the NDA’s worries, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has also demanded 20 Assembly seats.

His claim, though smaller than Chirag’s, complicates the arithmetic further for the BJP and JD(U), who must balance coalition partners while keeping their own dominance intact.

--IANS

ajk/rad