Bihar election: Jan Suraaj releases 1st list of candidates; docs, ex-bureaucrats among nominees (Ld)

Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, signalling a clear focus on backward castes, professionals, and candidates with clean images.

According to party insiders, Prashant Kishor is focusing his campaign around the vision of a corruption-free and developed Bihar, and the first list reflects that ideology.

Several candidates are former bureaucrats, academics, doctors, and advocates, selected for their reputation and integrity rather than traditional political clout. Among the prominent candidates, renowned mathematician K.C. Sinha has been fielded from Kumhrar (Patna).

A former Vice Chancellor of several universities, Sinha’s mathematics textbooks have been taught in Bihar schools for over three decades.

Having authored more than 70 books, he enjoys wide recognition among students and educators across the state.

Y.B. Giri, a senior advocate at the Patna High Court, who has argued in several high-profile cases, including the alleged BPSC paper leak case, has also been included in the list.

Former Himachal Pradesh DGP J.P. Singh, a 2000-batch IPS officer who took voluntary retirement and has been active in Chhapra for the past year, is among the party’s high-profile entrants.

Dr. B.B. Prasad, a Motihari-based physician known for his social work, and his wife—also a doctor—have long been associated with the Jan Suraaj movement.

Dr. Amit Kumar Das, a well-known doctor from Muzaffarpur, has been fielded as the party’s candidate from the same seat.

Former DG (Home Guard) R.K. Mishra, a core member of Jan Suraaj since its inception, is also contesting this time.

Mishra has played a key role in inducting retired civil servants into the party.

The list also features candidates from diverse social and professional backgrounds.

Preeti K. has been fielded from Bhore (SC) in Gopalganj, representing the transgender community.

Ritesh Ranjan Pandey, a popular Bhojpuri singer, will contest from Kargahar (Rohtas).

Lata Singh, daughter of former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh, will contest from Asthawan (Nalanda).

Party sources said that "this list is the first step in Jan Suraaj’s effort to rewrite Bihar’s politics by moving away from traditional caste equations and focusing on governance, transparency, and grassroots credibility".

--IANS

ajk/pgh