Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary orders major traffic overhaul, crackdown on rule violators

Patna, Dec 8 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary has issued strict directives to overhaul the state's traffic management system.

In a high-level review meeting held on Monday, he instructed officials to adopt strong, systematic measures to reduce congestion and ensure smooth movement across Bihar. Samrat Choudhary emphasised the need to enhance the efficiency of traffic personnel and directed officials to establish a dedicated Traffic Training Institute.

He said that scientific and modern training is essential to improve on-ground traffic management.

The Deputy Chief Minister instructed officials to increase the traffic police force and take strict action against habitual traffic rule violators. He underscored that zero tolerance would be shown towards those who continuously break traffic rules.

To tackle the growing problem of illegal parking, he ordered the deployment of private cranes in addition to departmental cranes. These cranes will be used extensively to clear encroachments and ensure seamless vehicle movement in urban areas.

A major directive included establishing traffic command and control centres outside Patna Junction and other railway stations, as well as at busy intersections and congested areas state-wide. He also instructed the Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Departments to install CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of municipalities and panchayats.

Samrat Choudhary stressed the need for a large-scale traffic awareness campaign in schools, colleges, panchayats, and urban bodies to promote responsible behaviour among citizens.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that ensuring a smooth, safe, and organized traffic system is among the government’s top priorities. He said that stringent measures will be implemented at every level to address congestion and improve road safety state-wide.

After Samrat Choudhary took over the charge as the Home Minister of Bihar post-election, he has been in action mode and taking regular meetings with the department officers to improve law and order and traffic management in Bihar.

