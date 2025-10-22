Bihar: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary attacks Oppn, highlights state's development at Belhar rally

Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addressed a massive election rally in the Belhar Assembly constituency on Wednesday evening, appealing to voters to re-elect BJP ally and sitting MLA Manoj Yadav, while launching a fierce attack on the opposition parties.

Choudhary drew a sharp contrast between what he termed development versus 'jungle raj', asserting that the Nitish Kumar government had transformed Bihar through roads, electricity, and welfare schemes.

“Earlier, there were no roads to Belhar, but today, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, paved roads have been built. The electricity situation has also changed dramatically — from 1.7 million households earlier, now 27.4 million homes have electricity. Since August 1, 125 units of power have been made free, resulting in zero bills for 1.7 crore households,” he said.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the Deputy CM said that Rs 1,100 per month is being directly transferred to the accounts of elderly, disabled, and widowed women, benefiting 1.12 crore families across the state.

Taking a swipe at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Choudhary remarked: "Rajiv Gandhi once said that if Rs 100 is sent, only Rs 15 reaches the poor. But now, every rupee goes straight into the beneficiary’s account."

On women’s empowerment, he lauded the bicycle scheme launched two decades ago by Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi, saying it had transformed girls’ lives.

“Those daughters have now become mothers, and Jivika Didis, moving toward becoming Lakhpatis. Under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Rs 2 lakh will be provided to such women — Rs 10,000 has already been credited, and the rest will follow soon,” he added.

Targeting the RJD and Congress, Choudhary said their politics were outdated and deceptive.

“The era of the lantern is over, but the man holding it is still wandering. He will disappear in this election. Congress looted the country for 55 years. Now they are spreading lies that the government will take back women’s money. I am the Finance Minister of Bihar — I promise no woman’s money will ever be taken back,” he said.

He also criticised JD-U MP Girdhari Yadav, alleging betrayal of the people of Banka.

“We elected him twice, but he deceived the public both times. Now he roams around with a lantern along with his son. People should be aware of such impersonators,” Choudhary said.

Giridhari Yadav's son recently joined the RJD and also contesting election on the RJD ticket.

The Deputy CM made several development pledges for the region, including the construction of a new expressway through Banka, which he said would enable travel to Kolkata within five hours.

He also mentioned an ongoing project to bring Ganga water to Hanuman Dam for irrigation, costing Rs 2,000 crore.

“Within a year, Ganga water will reach Hanuman Dam — no one can stop it,” he declared.

Choudhary also said that GST rates have been reduced, making essential goods cheaper, and reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming India from a golden bird to a golden city.

The rally, attended by a large crowd, witnessed repeated applause during Choudhary’s address.

