Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary appears in court for 2014 model code of conduct violation case

Patna, June 26 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary appeared before the civil court in Munger district on Thursday, in connection with a Model Code of Conduct violation case during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The matter was heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pankaj Kumar, where charges were formally framed against him and four other accused persons.

The case pertains to allegations of organising a public meeting and taking out a procession without prior administrative permission during the election period.

An FIR was registered against eight individuals in the case, of which three individuals have already died.

The remaining five accused, including Samrat Choudhary, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, Sameer Madhukar, Diwakar, and Yogendra, were all present in the court on Thursday.

Following the framing of charges, all five accused denied the allegations, and the court will now proceed to the evidence stage for further hearings.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, "I respect the court and that is why I have appeared voluntarily. We have full faith in the judicial process."

His legal counsel, Mukund Kumar Singh, confirmed that the accused have pleaded not guilty and are prepared to contest the charges in court.

Singh emphasised that the defence will present their arguments and evidence during the trial in accordance with legal procedures.

The court is expected to schedule the next hearing for evidence examination in the coming weeks.

The outcome of the case could set a precedent, as violations of the Model Code of Conduct remain a sensitive and closely watched issue in India's electoral process.

Samrat Choudhary is one of the most powerful and influential leaders of the BJP in Bihar.

It will be interesting to see how the court proceeding will take place in the next hearing as the upcoming Bihar Assembly election is nearly four months away.

