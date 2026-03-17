Bihar: Drug traffickers attack police during Patna raid ​

Patna, March 17 (IANS) Chaos erupted on Tuesday in the Mandiri Kath Pul area under the jurisdiction of Buddha Colony Police Station in Patna, when a joint team of the Narcotics Department and Patna Police, conducting a raid against illicit drugs, came under a violent attack by locals and alleged criminals.
The mob attempted to free the detained suspects, forcing police personnel to fire several rounds in the air to bring the situation under control.
According to an official, the Narcotics Department had received specific intelligence inputs about large-scale drug trafficking in the Mandiri area.
Acting on this tip-off, a team conducted a raid near Sinha Kothi and detained two suspects.
However, as the police team attempted to escort them, a mob comprising anti-social elements and local residents surrounded the vehicles and began pelting stones, allegedly trying to free the accused from custody.
As the situation escalated rapidly, police personnel took defensive positions.
Sensing that the mob was turning increasingly aggressive, the team fired warning shots into the air, which triggered panic and scattered the crowd.
Following this, the police safely secured the two main accused and transported them to the Buddha Colony Police Station.
A heavy police deployment has since been made in the area to prevent further unrest.
Commenting on the incident, DSP (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Singh confirmed that the raid was underway when the police team was attacked.
He stated that firing in the air was carried out strictly in self-defence and to disperse the mob.
He also warned that strict action would be taken against all those involved in the attack or in aiding the traffickers.
Authorities are currently identifying suspects using video footage.
The brazen daylight attack on a police team in a busy locality of Patna has once again raised serious concerns about the growing audacity of drug traffickers and the apparent erosion of the fear of law enforcement.
Local residents claim that the area has long been a hub for narcotics activity and that recent crackdowns may have provoked resistance from those involved in the illegal trade.
At present, interrogation of the arrested accused is underway, and a tense calm prevails in the locality.
--IANS
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