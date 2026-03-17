Bihar: Drug traffickers attack police during Patna raid ​

Patna, March 17 (IANS) Chaos erupted on Tuesday in the Mandiri Kath Pul area under the jurisdiction of Buddha Colony Police Station in Patna, when a joint team of the Narcotics Department and Patna Police, conducting a raid against illicit drugs, came under a violent attack by locals and alleged criminals.​

Read More

The mob attempted to free the detained suspects, forcing police personnel to fire several rounds in the air to bring the situation under control.​

According to an official, the Narcotics Department had received specific intelligence inputs about large-scale drug trafficking in the Mandiri area.​

Acting on this tip-off, a team conducted a raid near Sinha Kothi and detained two suspects.​

However, as the police team attempted to escort them, a mob comprising anti-social elements and local residents surrounded the vehicles and began pelting stones, allegedly trying to free the accused from custody.​

As the situation escalated rapidly, police personnel took defensive positions.​

Sensing that the mob was turning increasingly aggressive, the team fired warning shots into the air, which triggered panic and scattered the crowd.​

Following this, the police safely secured the two main accused and transported them to the Buddha Colony Police Station.​

A heavy police deployment has since been made in the area to prevent further unrest.​

Commenting on the incident, DSP (Law and Order) Krishna Murari Singh confirmed that the raid was underway when the police team was attacked.​

He stated that firing in the air was carried out strictly in self-defence and to disperse the mob.​

He also warned that strict action would be taken against all those involved in the attack or in aiding the traffickers.​

Authorities are currently identifying suspects using video footage.​

The brazen daylight attack on a police team in a busy locality of Patna has once again raised serious concerns about the growing audacity of drug traffickers and the apparent erosion of the fear of law enforcement.​

Local residents claim that the area has long been a hub for narcotics activity and that recent crackdowns may have provoked resistance from those involved in the illegal trade.​

At present, interrogation of the arrested accused is underway, and a tense calm prevails in the locality.​

--IANS

ajk/dan