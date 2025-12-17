Bihar DGP unveils statue of martyred constable Amitabh Bachchan, assures action against loan sharks

Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar on Wednesday unveiled a statue of Constable Amitabh Bachchan, who was martyred while confronting criminals during a bank robbery in Sarai block of Vaishali.

On the occasion, the DGP also handed over an appointment letter to the martyr’s wife and announced financial assistance of approximately Rs 43 lakh provided by the police department.

The event, organised by Sarai Police Station, was attended by Tirhut Range DIG Jayant Kant, senior police officials, residents, and a large number of police personnel.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Vinay Kumar paid tribute to the bravery of Constable Amitabh Bachchan and urged police personnel to draw inspiration from his sacrifice.

He advised officers to focus on serving the people and combating crime with courage and dedication, rather than being distracted by making reels for social media.

The DGP stated that crime has reduced in Bihar, but emphasised that every crime is taken seriously by the police and will be dealt with firmly.

Recalling the incident, he said that on October 23, 2023, criminals were fleeing after robbing a bank in Sarai market when Constable Amitabh Bachchan, posted at Sarai Police Station, bravely confronted them.

During the exchange of fire, he was martyred while performing his duty.

The DGP also made a significant statement regarding the mass suicide in Muzaffarpur, where a man, along with three daughters, allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

DGP Kumar said that the state government is deeply concerned and that strict action will be taken soon.

He said that loan sharks operate like a mafia, charging exorbitant interest rates, which forces vulnerable people into extreme distress.

“Such exploitative practices will not be tolerated. The police will take firm action against those involved in this illegal lending,” the DGP asserted.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister cum Home Minister Samrat Choudhary also said that the government will take strong action against microfinance companies and private lenders.

