Bihar Deputy CM welcomes PM Modi’s visit; issues strong statement on security, development

Patna, May 27 (IANS) Ahead of Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bihar on May 29–30, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha lauded the move, stating that the Prime Minister's arrival accelerates the state's development and enhances the pride of every Bihari.

“When the Prime Minister comes to Bihar, the pace of development increases, the respect of every Bihari increases. The foundation and strength of a developed Bihar are being laid. A developed India will remain incomplete without a developed Bihar,” said Sinha.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent strong message to Pakistan, Sinha backed the statement, reinforcing India's commitment to peace but with a stern warning to terrorists.

“It is a clear warning. We are believers in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)'. We are ready to protect every human born on this Earth. But terrorists must either choose the path of humanity or be prepared to face bullets,” the Deputy CM asserted.

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal confirmed that the Prime Minister will visit Bihar on May 29–30, with a fifth visit already lined up for June 20.

On May 29, PM Modi is scheduled to land at Patna airport at 5 PM, where he will inaugurate the new terminal of Patna airport and lay the foundation stone for the Bihta Airport.

Following this, he will proceed to the BJP office in Patna, passing through major city routes including Sheikhpura Mod and Income Tax Roundabout.

Jaiswal added that the Prime Minister will be greeted at 32 locations across Patna by local assemblies, NGOs, and enthusiastic supporters.

A grand roadshow has also been planned, showcasing the PM’s popularity in the state.

On the morning of May 30, PM Modi will address a massive public meeting at 10 AM in Vikramganj, Shahabad region, a key constituency in BJP’s Bihar strategy.

In a unique move, the BJP has framed a public campaign titled 'Operation Sindoor', aimed at uniting voters under the national flag.

Jaiswal emphasised that the event will not be conducted under any political banner, but will see mass participation from citizens expressing gratitude to PM Modi, many waving the Tricolour as a symbol of solidarity.

PM Modi is expected to return to Bihar on June 20 for another round of public events and strategic meetings, underlining the importance of Bihar in the BJP's 2025 Assembly election road map.

As Bihar heads towards elections, political activity is rapidly intensifying. PM Modi’s direct involvement signals BJP’s commitment to regaining ground in the state, while Opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, are also ramping up their campaigns.

