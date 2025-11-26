Bihar: D.El.Ed joint entrance exam results announced; 79.01 per cent candidates pass

Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results of the D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination.

While releasing the results, Board Chairman Anand Kishore said that a large number of candidates had qualified this year.

Out of 3,23,313 candidates who appeared for the examination, 2,55,468 have passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 79.01 per cent.

He congratulated all successful candidates and urged them to proceed with the enrolment process as per the schedule.

With the announcement of the results, successful candidates can now seek admission to 306 D.El.Ed. training institutes across Bihar, including 60 government and 246 private institutions.

Anand Kishore stated that the demand for the two-year D.El.Ed. programme -- required for primary teaching positions -- has been increasing every year, making it an important career pathway for youth in the state.

The Board has made complete arrangements for online choice filling. Candidates will be able to select and prioritise institutions, with convenience and proximity to home being key considerations.

"Candidate convenience will be given top priority in the selection process," the Chairman said, adding that the digital admission system will ensure transparency and accessibility, especially for students from rural areas.

The Board has also released the timeline for the admission process.

Candidates can fill out their forms and upload necessary documents from November 29 to December 5, 2025. The entire process will be conducted online.

Along with the D.El.Ed results, BSEB has also announced the timelines for other major examinations, including the Competency Examination IV result which will be declared in the first week of December, and the STET result which will be released in the second week of December.

Regarding the STET, the Chairman stated that the exam continued until November 15, and the provisional answer key has already been published.

Candidates may submit objections to the answer key until November 29.

--IANS

ajk/pgh