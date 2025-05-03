Bihar: Court acquits Anant Singh in model code violation case

Patna, May 3 (IANS) Former Mokama MLA and strongman leader Anant Kumar Singh, also known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’, has been acquitted by the MP-MLA court of Munger in a case related to the violation of the model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The verdict was delivered on Saturday by Special Court Judge cum Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate First Kumar Pankaj, who acquitted Singh citing lack of evidence.

The hearing and pronouncement were conducted via video conferencing, as Singh remains lodged in the Beur Central Jail, Patna, due to security concerns.

The case registered as Dharhara Police Station Case No. 84/2019, accused Anant Singh and 80 to 100 of his supporters of conducting an election rally with a 16-vehicle convoy without permission on March 31, 2019, in support of his wife and Congress candidate Neelam Devi.

The incident took place in the Dharhara zone, under Jamalpur Assembly constituency, and was captured on video by the flying squad led by Zonal Officer Abul Hussain.

Despite a large number of individuals allegedly involved, only Anant Singh was charge-sheeted, and the prosecution failed to establish sufficient evidence to support the charges.

While Anant Singh has been acquitted in this case, he will remain in Beur Central Jail, Patna. He is currently incarcerated in connection with Barh P.S. Case No. 389/2019 and is facing charges related to the alleged involvement in a firing incident in Nauranga-Jalalpur village on January 22, 2025.

Anant Singh has been lodged in Beur jail since the firing incident. Anant Singh and the Sonu-Monu gang were involved in an exchange for firing over 200 rounds.

Nauranga-Jalalpur is a native village of Sonu-Monu, and Anant Singh went there to release a house allegedly captured by the Sonu-Monu gang.

Recently, Singh was granted one-day parole to attend a family wedding and had hinted at securing relief from the High Court within 15-20 days.

--IANS

ajk/dan