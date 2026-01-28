Bihar cop abuses, threatens woman doctor during vehicle check, video sparks outrage

Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) A serious allegation of misconduct has surfaced in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, where a station house officer (SHO) has been accused of misbehaving with a woman doctor during a vehicle-checking drive.

A video of the incident from the Beta police station area has gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage and raising concerns over police conduct and women’s safety.

According to the complaint, Beta police station in-charge Harender Kumar used abusive language, threatened the doctor and allegedly pushed both her and her driver during a roadside checking operation.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday morning when the doctor, accompanied by her granddaughter and driver, was travelling from Patna and returning home in a private vehicle.

The doctor said the car had inadvertently entered a one-way road, a minor traffic violation that could have been dealt with through a challan or other legal procedure. However, she alleged that the SHO lost his temper after arriving at the spot.

She claimed that the officer verbally abused her in public, pushed her driver and misbehaved with her when she protested.

The viral video purportedly shows the SHO shouting obscenities and behaving aggressively, further escalating the situation. The doctor also alleged that she was intimidated during the confrontation.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions, particularly as the complainant is a senior and well-known doctor in the city. Local residents said that if such behaviour can occur with an educated woman in a public place, it raises serious questions about the safety of ordinary women.

The controversy has deepened as this is not the first time SHO Harender Kumar has faced such allegations. Sources claimed he had earlier been accused of misbehaving with journalists, with complaints reaching senior officials. However, no concrete disciplinary action was taken in those cases, they alleged.

The matter has also gained political and administrative significance as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Darbhanga, and the state government has repeatedly highlighted its commitment to good governance.

The viral video has reignited debate over police accountability on the ground.

The doctor has demanded a fair and impartial inquiry and strict action against the SHO if the allegations are proved. She said her intention was not personal revenge but to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

When contacted, a senior police official said the video and the allegations were being examined and assured that appropriate action would be taken strictly in accordance with the rules after the inquiry is completed.

For now, the viral footage and the doctor’s account have placed the police department under intense public scrutiny.

