Bihar CM taking oath reflects victory of people's confidence, says Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (IANS) Haryana's Transport Minister Anil Vij, on Thursday, expressed happiness over Nitish Kumar taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time, saying it "reflects a victory of people's trust and confidence".

He said the people of Bihar have clearly endorsed the politics of the NDA, while the offices of parties opposing the NDA have remained shut after the election results.

According to Minister Vij, the people have completely rejected the politics of deceit and falsehood.

Speaking to the media, Minister Vij dismissed the issue of vote rigging raised by the Congress in the state as "entirely baseless".

He said that the Congress has not filed even a single written complaint till now.

"They claim that multiple votes were created, but they do not clarify who created these votes or in whose names they were cast."

Citing an example, Minister Vij said that in a village under the Mulana Assembly constituency of Ambala district, one woman was found to have 232 votes, and both the MLA and MP from that area belong to the Congress.

"In such a situation, how can it be determined who benefited from the fake votes?"

He accused the Congress of creating unnecessary controversy without any facts and attempting to mislead the public.

Commenting on the visible cracks within the Mahagathbandhan after the Bihar elections, Minister Vij said during election campaign the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's video of catching fish became more talked about, and he should probably focus on that instead.

Minister Vij also said the Congress has completely failed on the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and the "public understands that the party is merely performing theatrics to hide its defeat".

On the infighting within the Haryana Congress and the absence of leaders' photos on party banners, Minister Vij remarked that the Congress "is no longer a cohesive political party. Rather, it has turned into a collection of small groups and factions".

He said the Congress "lacks discipline as well as belief in democratic principles".

Responding to Pakistan's concerns about a possible Indian response after the Red Fort attack, Minister Vij said that those who engage in such actions can expect an appropriate reaction.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already clarified that anyone involved in terror acts against the country, whether directly or indirectly, will not be spared.

--IANS

vg/khz