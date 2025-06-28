Bihar CM Kumar distributes appointment letters to 21,391 new Constables in Patna

Patna, June 28 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 21,391 newly-appointed Constables at an event held in Bapu Auditorium, Patna, signaling a continued push to strengthen the Bihar Police force ahead of the Assembly elections after coming into the Opposition's line of fire for the law and order situation in the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Nitish emphasised the government’s commitment to filling all vacant posts in the police department.

“We now have over one lakh police personnel in Bihar Police. If needed, we will appoint more,” CM Kumar said.

In a rare public moment, CM Nitish directly questioned top officials, including the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Home, and DGP present on the stage, asking them: “Tell me, will you fill the vacant posts soon?”

CM Kumar compared the current police strength with the situation before he assumed office in November 2005, stating: “There were only 42,481 policemen then. We decided to increase the numbers to strengthen law and order.”

He highlighted initiatives including the 2013 policy to reserve 35 per cent of police jobs for women, which helped increase the force to 1.10 lakh personnel.

The CM reiterated the target of 2.29 lakh police personnel, noting that 55,000 recruitments were still pending.

“Do the recruitment quickly, complete the remaining 55,000 soon,” he directed the officers.

CM Kumar noted that Bihar has the highest number of women in the police force compared to any other state, reflecting the government’s commitment to gender representation in law enforcement.

A brief moment of confusion occurred during the event when CM Kumar, while distributing appointment letters, unexpectedly held Minister Vijay Chaudhary’s hand and moved him aside.

The minister, visibly surprised, smiled and stepped back, allowing Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav to take his place and continue the distribution.

The large-scale recruitment and public accountability measures underscore Nitish Kumar’s continued emphasis on strengthening law enforcement and governance in Bihar, especially as the state gears up for upcoming electoral cycles.

