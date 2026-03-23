Bihar: Chhath devotees offer Kharna Puja, 36-hour Nirjala fast begins​

Patna, March 23 (IANS) The sacred festival of Chaiti Chhath has entered its second day, marked by the observance of the Kharna Puja, after which devotees begin a rigorous 36-hour Nirjala (waterless) fast.​

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On this occasion, devotees prepared Prasad comprising roti and kheer made from milk and jaggery, which was first offered to Surya Dev and then distributed among family members and visitors.​

After partaking of the Prasad, devotees commenced their strict fast, praying for happiness, prosperity, and well-being.​

The second day, also known as Lohanda, witnessed devotees taking a holy dip in rivers, ponds, or wells, followed by the preparation of offerings with utmost purity and devotion.​

The spiritual atmosphere across regions like Patna has become deeply devotional, with people visiting households to observe the fast and seek blessings.​

On Tuesday, the third day of the festival, devotees will offer Arghya to the setting sun, followed by offerings to the rising sun on the final day, after which the fast will be concluded with Paran.​

The festival began with the Nahay-Khay ritual on Sunday, during which devotees ate a simple meal of kaddu-bhat (pumpkin and rice).​

Known for its emphasis on purity, Chaiti Chhath strongly promotes the use of natural, eco-friendly materials. Bamboo baskets (daura) and winnowing fans (sup) hold deep ritual significance and are considered symbols of purity and prosperity.​

According to Acharya Gopal Pandey of the Shri Ram Janaki Thakurwadi Temple, Masaudhi, bamboo is associated with lineage and growth in Hindu belief.​

“Just as bamboo grows rapidly, it symbolises the expansion and prosperity of one’s family. Hence, bamboo-made items are considered auspicious and are essential for offering Arghya during the rituals,” Pandey said.​

Markets across Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur are witnessing large crowds as devotees purchase bamboo baskets, fruits, and other Puja essentials.​

Notably, the use of plastic or metal items is avoided during the festival, reinforcing its eco-friendly and traditional essence.​

Chaiti Chhath remains one of the most revered festivals of folk faith, where strict discipline, purity, and devotion form the core of the rituals, creating an atmosphere of spiritual unity and cultural richness across the region.

--IANS

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