Bihar: Chaos erupts in Patna Municipal Corporation meeting as councillors clash

Patna, July 11 (IANS) A meeting of the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday descended into chaos as councillors clashed over multiple issues, leading to heated arguments, abuses, and even a scuffle within the meeting hall.

The meeting, attended by Mayor Sita Sahu, Deputy Mayor, councillors, and Corporation Commissioner, was convened to discuss budget allocation, slow progress of development works, and distribution of resources.

However, differences of opinion quickly escalated, with councillors trading accusations and abuses.

Amid the chaos, the clothes of several councillors were torn, highlighting the seriousness of the confrontation.

Mayor Sita Sahu attempted to calm the situation, but councillors refused to relent, and the meeting had to be postponed due to the disruption.

According to sources, the chaos intensified when the Mayor passed an agenda during the meeting, leading to protests from Corporation Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar and officials, who staged a walkout.

The Corporation Commissioner alleged that the agenda was passed to benefit a private agency in violation of the rules.

“The Corporation Commissioner is working like a dictator. When the agenda was unanimously passed by the Corporation and the Standing Committee, how can the Commissioner oppose it?” said Standing Committee member Sanjeet Kumar while accusing the Commissioner of obstructing development works.

Following the boycott by the Commissioner and officials, all the agendas were passed amid protests, while councillors from the Mayor’s faction and the opposing faction clashed with each other.

The ruckus has raised serious questions on the functioning of the Patna Municipal Corporation, which is already under public scrutiny over the slow progress of basic civic projects in the city.

Employees and officers present at the meeting repeatedly attempted to control the situation, but the councillors’ anger over the issues overshadowed the proceedings.

The PMC administration has not issued any official statement on the incident yet, but there is an expectation that an inquiry will be conducted, and steps will be taken to prevent such disruptions in future meetings.

--IANS

ajk/dan