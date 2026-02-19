Bihar: CBI quizzes NEET aspirant’s maternal uncle, family in death probe​

Patna, Feb 19 (IANS) The investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the suspicious death of a NEET student in Patna is steadily intensifying.​

On Thursday, a CBI team reached Jehanabad for the third time as part of the probe.​

This time, the five-member CBI team, which also included a woman inspector, directly visited the village of the student’s maternal uncle under the Makhdumpur police station area.​

Family members were questioned continuously for several hours.​

Earlier, on February 17, the CBI team had visited the same village and questioned the student’s parents, brother, sister-in-law, grandmother, and aunt in detail.​

During that visit, the student’s brother's mobile phone was seized.​

Investigators later discovered that the phone had been given to a shop in Makhdumpur for repairs.​

When the team initially reached the shop, it was found closed. Subsequently, the mobile phone was recovered from a nearby paan shop.​

Sources say that forensic examination of the phone may provide crucial leads in the case.​

According to sources, the CBI had earlier summoned the student’s maternal uncle to Patna for questioning.​

When he failed to appear, the investigating team decided to travel to his village and conduct questioning on-site.​

On February 15, a 20-member CBI team, including senior officers of IG and SP rank, had also visited the village.​

After prolonged interrogation, the team reportedly seized important documents and materials linked to the case.

​The case took a more disturbing turn on the night of February 14, when a threatening note was thrown at the student’s home, warning of the murder of the entire family.​

Two days later, another threatening note was found, this time directly targeting the student’s brother.​

Following these threats, the investigation expanded from the girls’ hostel in Patna to the student’s native village and, more recently, to her maternal uncle’s residence.​

With repeated field visits, seizure of electronic evidence, and intimidation of family members, the case has entered a highly sensitive phase.​

Sources indicate that several new and significant facts may emerge in the coming days, potentially changing the course of the investigation.​

