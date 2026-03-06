Bihar candidates shine in UPSC exam; Aurangabad's Monica Srivastava gets AIR 16

Patna, March 6 (IANS) Several candidates from Bihar have brought pride to the state with notable performances in the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination.

Read More

Among them, Akanksha Singh from Arwal district secured the 454th rank, while Monica Srivastava from Aurangabad achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 16.

Raghav Jhunjhunwala from Muzaffarpur secured the fourth rank nationwide.

Akanksha Singh, a resident of Haibatpur village in the Sadar block of Arwal district, has brought honour to the district by securing the 454th rank in the UPSC examination.

She is the daughter of Shashi Singh and Malti Singh and the granddaughter of the late Ranveer Sena chief, Brahmeshwar Singh Mukhiya.

A bright student since childhood, Akanksha completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, Patna, and later pursued an LLB from the National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi.

After completing her law degree, she began preparing for the civil services with full dedication and succeeded in her second attempt.

Her success has sparked celebrations in her village and district, with residents congratulating her and expressing pride in her achievement.

Another outstanding performer from Bihar is Monica Srivastava from Satendra Nagar in Aurangabad, who secured the 16th rank in the UPSC merit list.

Monica has had a notable academic journey.

She completed her Computer Science Engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in 2016 and later worked in several global companies before deciding to pursue a career in the civil services.

Her dedication to public service was evident earlier as well.

In 2022, she secured the top position among women and the sixth rank overall in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.

She later cleared the UPSC examination and is currently undergoing training in the Indian Railway Service.

Determined to improve her rank and secure a position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), she appeared for the examination again and achieved an All India Rank 16.

Raghav Jhunjhunwala from Muzaffarpur secured the fourth rank in the UPSC merit list in his third attempt.

Raghav credited his success to the support of his parents and teachers.

He holds an Honours degree in Economics from the University of Delhi and said he adopted different strategies for each stage of the UPSC examination.

Expressing his happiness, he said he is relieved that he will not have to go through the rigorous preparation process again after two previous attempts.

The achievements of these candidates have brought pride not only to their families but also to the entire state of Bihar, inspiring many young aspirants preparing for competitive examinations across the region.

--IANS

ajk/pgh