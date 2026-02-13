Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi’s mother Radha Devi passes away at 72

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) Radha Devi Saraogi, mother of Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi, passed away on Friday at the age of 72.

She had been unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where she breathed her last.

The late Radha Devi Saraogi was known to be deeply religious and actively involved in social work. News of her demise has cast a pall of grief over her family, well-wishers, and the political fraternity.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary expressed deep sorrow over her passing. Both leaders spoke to the bereaved family over the phone and conveyed their heartfelt condolences.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Kumar said that Radha Devi Saraogi was a kind-hearted and simple woman with a strong inclination towards social service.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and strength for the family to endure this irreparable loss.

Dy CM Chaudhary said, “I have received the extremely sad news of the demise of the revered mother of BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this unbearable grief. My deepest condolences are with the family in this hour of sorrow.”

Sanjay Saraogi was elected as an MLA from Darbhanga City in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Recently, the BJP top leadership appointed him as the state president of the party.

Sanjay Saraogi is regarded as an influential leader in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar and enjoys a strong grassroots presence.

Meanwhile, family members are returning to Bihar from Mumbai with the mortal remains of Radha Devi Saraogi. Her last rites will be performed later on Friday as per family traditions.

According to family sources, the last rites of Radha Devi Saraogi will be performed at 6 PM today on the banks of the Bagmati River.

--IANS

ajk/rad