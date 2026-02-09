Bihar: BJP MLA raises concern over presence of foreign nationals in Gopalganj

Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) On the fifth day of the Bihar Assembly’s budget session, BJP legislator Mithilesh Tiwari from Baikunthpur raised serious concerns over the presence of foreign nationals in Gopalganj district during Question Hour.

Tiwari said that a large number of foreign nationals had arrived in Gopalganj between 1990 and 2015, spanning a period of 25 years.

He questioned whether all of them had returned to their respective countries or if some had settled permanently in the district.

The BJP MLA informed the House that 167 citizens from Rawalpindi, Pakistan, had reportedly come to Gopalganj, but no precise information is available regarding their current status.

He expressed concern that people from outside may be living in the district under changed identities, calling it a matter that could indicate a serious conspiracy.

“People come on religious pilgrimages and later acquire Indian citizenship. The Minister has admitted in his reply that 173 foreign nationals came to Gopalganj between 1990 and 2015, even though the district has no major religious site except the Thawe temple. We need to know whether the government has any documents related to these individuals,” Tiwari said in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Mithilesh Tiwari said he did not have information on whether the names of these foreign nationals were mentioned in any FIRs.

However, he added that it is possible they may have shifted to other locations, constructed houses, changed their names, or even obtained Aadhaar cards.

He further speculated that some of them could be living in Kishanganj or other districts, stressing that the intent behind their arrival and settlement must be investigated thoroughly.

According to the MLA, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, responding on behalf of the government, assured the House that the matter would be investigated in detail.

Tiwari added that he had also submitted specific suggestions to the Home Minister, which he said should be examined as part of the inquiry.

The issue has added a security and demographic dimension to the ongoing budget session debates, with opposition and ruling party members closely watching how the government proceeds with the investigation.

