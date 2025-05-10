Bihar: BJP leaders invoke patriotism amid tensions with Pakistan at event on Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary

Patna, May 10 (IANS) On the occasion of Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a grand 'Rana Bhamashah Sammelan' at the Bapu Auditorium in Patna to honour the legendary Rajput warrior and inspire patriotic unity during a period of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Though Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to inaugurate the event via video conference, he could not attend due to pressing national security meetings.

However, he sent a message expressing his support and regard for the attendees at the event.

Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, Bihar's Public Health and Engineering Department Minister recalled Maharana Pratap's resistance against Mughal rule, praising his love for people of all communities and animals alike.

He stressed the importance of unity and democracy, saying, "This is not lathi-tantra; everyone must be taken along."

He said that India's Armed forces have dealt a severe blow to Pakistan, adding, "Pakistan is crying for help -- soon, it will not find anyone to even give it water."

Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister emphasised Maharana Pratap's sacrifice and his symbolic resistance by eating grass roti during adversity.

He warned against societal divisions and called for unity across castes and religions.

He urged the public to rise against threats to India's integrity with the same spirit Maharana Pratap displayed.

Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar BJP President, linked 'Operation Sindoor' and India's military response in Pahalgam and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Maharana Pratap's valour.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming they are carrying forward Maharana Pratap's legacy.

BJP leader Jaiswal said, "Even today, we are in a state of war. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are fighting for the nation just as Maharana Pratap did centuries ago."

Samrat Choudhary, Bihar's Deputy CM, described the occasion as both a celebration and a lesson for Pakistan.

He compared the historical duo of Maharana Pratap and Bhamashah to PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saying the nation is moving forward under their leadership.

He declared, "The day war is announced, Pakistan's name and trace will be erased within 48 hours."

He called on the youth to balance valour with education, urging public support for the Indian Armed Forces.

The event served as a rallying call for unity, courage, and unwavering support for the Indian government and Armed Forces amid ongoing cross-border tensions.

BJP leaders repeatedly evoked Maharana Pratap's legacy to instill patriotic fervour and national pride.

--IANS

ajk/khz