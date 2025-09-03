Bihar BJP calls state-wide bandh tomorrow over remarks against PM Modi, his mother

Patna, Sep 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a Bihar Bandh on Thursday in protest against the alleged abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the ongoing political tussle.

The move is being seen as unusual, since the BJP is itself part of the ruling NDA coalition in the state.

Political observers suggest this bandh will be a test of the BJP's ability to mobilise public sentiment while being in power.

Senior BJP leaders launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "In Bihar politics, objectionable comments were made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother from the Opposition's platform. This reflects their mindset."

Prime Minister Modi, reacting earlier, had called the incident a symbol of the Opposition's malicious thinking, expressing confidence that the people of Bihar will give a democratic and befitting reply in the upcoming elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha escalated the rhetoric, saying: "The country's biggest bad sons are Sonia Gandhi-Rabri Devi's sons Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. They should apologise to the nation."

The BJP leadership, from top to the grassroots level, has criticised the Opposition, framing the controversy as an issue of political culture and respect for families.

The bandh will be observed from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, with emergency services and railways exempted.

The NDA allies have extended full support to the bandh, which will be led prominently by the BJP Mahila Morcha -- a first in Bihar politics.

Roads and traffic will remain closed during the shutdown, while rail services will continue as usual.

The Mahagathbandhan, under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, had organised the Voter Adhikar Yatra to protest against the revision of voter lists by the Election Commission.

During its Darbhanga leg, objectionable remarks were allegedly made against PM Modi's late mother from the stage in the presence of top Congress and RJD leaders.

The incident sparked outrage across Bihar and led to sharp condemnation from the BJP and its allies.

--IANS

ajk/khz