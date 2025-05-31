Bihar BJP announces new state officials; 35 leaders given key organisational roles

Patna, May 31 (IANS) In a major organisational move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday released the much-anticipated list of new state-level party officials.

A total of 35 leaders have been entrusted with key responsibilities within the party.

This announcement comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Patna on May 29 and 30, where he inaugurated the new terminal of Patna Airport, laid the foundation stone for Bihta Airport, and held a grand roadshow culminating in a high-level strategy meeting at the BJP state office.

Among the new appointments were 14 state ministers, 13 state vice-presidents, five state general secretaries and three state treasurers.

According to sources, the appointments were finalised during the closed-door meeting between PM Modi and senior BJP leaders at the BJP state headquarters following the roadshow.

The decisions are seen as a part of the party’s preparation and internal strengthening ahead of the high-stakes assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Bihar was not only marked by grand inaugurations and public outreach but also by a decisive internal message to BJP leaders.

During a closed-door meeting with state-level leaders at the BJP office on May 29, the Prime Minister reportedly made clear and sharp remarks on issues ranging from loyalty and internal democracy to nepotism and leadership ethics.

According to BJP sources, PM Modi expressed displeasure over leaders who leave the party during elections and later return seeking positions, calling such moves disrespectful to loyal workers.

He emphasised that priority must be given to committed grassroots workers, especially during elections.

However, the announcement of the new state committee on May 31 has drawn criticism from within and outside the party for allegedly ignoring these very principles.

The newly formed committee includes 13 vice presidents, and one of them is Rajendra Singh, who had left the BJP during the 2020 elections to contest on an LJP ticket.

He returned to the BJP later, and despite the PM’s specific objection to such re-entries being rewarded, he now holds a key post.

Moreover, BJP insiders and observers note that many of the names in the new committee are recycled, with very few new or grassroots-level leaders being included.

--IANS

ajk/dan