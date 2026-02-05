Bihar Assembly sees heated exchanges on third day during Guv's address debate

Patna, Feb 5 (IANS) The third day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly’s budget session witnessed sharp political exchanges as the House took up discussion on the Governor’s address.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led government, accusing it of neglect, false claims, and weakening democratic values.

Participating in the debate, Tejashwi Yadav said that despite several Governors changing over the last 11 years, the content of the Governor’s address has remained unchanged.

“The same things have been repeated for the past 11 years. Except for a few additions, the entire speech is identical,” he said, alleging that the address reflects bureaucratic drafting rather than ground realities.

Tejashwi asserted that the Bihar government has two identities -- false praise and 100 per cent negligence.

He said the true situation of Bihar is well known, not just to the public but also to members of the ruling alliance.

Referring to recent elections, he remarked that in Bihar, the people lost and the system won, accusing the ruling parties of converting democracy into a plutocracy and a machine-driven system.

Reading out crime statistics in the House, Tejashwi questioned the state of law and order, asking, “Where is the rule of law?”

He further alleged that BJP members had turned democracy into a gun-ocracy.

Despite being in the minority, he said the opposition would continue to raise issues forcefully and reiterated that cooperation would be extended if the government genuinely worked for Bihar’s development.

After the debate, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responded to the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address, countering the opposition’s claims by recalling the Lalu-Rabri era.

The Chief Minister said the NDA first formed a government in Bihar on November 24, 2005, after which the rule of law was established and development began.

“Do you remember what Bihar was like before 2005?” Nitish Kumar asked amid opposition protests.

“People were afraid to step out of their homes after sunset. Was there any development then? Could anyone move freely in the evenings?” he asked.

The Chief Minister alleged that during the previous regimes, Bihar witnessed widespread social unrest, frequent Hindu-Muslim clashes, poor educational infrastructure, inadequate healthcare facilities, and severely damaged roads.

“Very few children went to school, hospitals were scarce, and roads were in a pathetic condition,” he said.

Claiming significant improvement since then, Nitish Kumar maintained that development work is now being carried out across the state and that governance has improved substantially compared to the past.

The debate saw repeated interruptions and sloganeering from opposition members, highlighting the deep political divide as the budget session continues.

