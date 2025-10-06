Bihar Assembly polls: ECI likely to announce election dates today

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections on Monday at 4 p.m., marking the beginning of a crucial political phase in the state.

The announcement is likely to be made during a press briefing led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

This comes just a day after the poll panel’s delegation concluded its review of election preparedness in Bihar, meeting with representatives from all major political parties and assessing logistical arrangements.

The term of the current Bihar Assembly ends on November 22, which means the elections must be conducted before that date.

Sources indicate that the schedule will be carefully planned to avoid overlapping with major festivals like Diwali and Chhath, which fall between October 18 and October 28. This consideration aims to ensure smooth polling and maximum voter turnout.

The 2025 elections are expected to be a high-stakes contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal(United), and the opposition coalition known as the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

Adding a new dimension to the race is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which is positioning itself as an alternative force in Bihar politics.

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2020, the National Democratic Alliance secured a majority with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110. The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. That election was notable for being the first major electoral exercise conducted after the Covid-19 pandemic, with voter turnout recorded at 56.93 per cent.

This year, the Election Commission has introduced changes to improve the voting experience. Each polling booth will now serve 1,200 voters instead of 1,500, and the number of booths will be increased across the state.

This will require additional deployment of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure security and smooth operations.

As Bihar awaits the official announcement, political parties are gearing up for an intense campaign season. The unveiling of the election dates later in the day will set the tone for what promises to be a closely watched and fiercely contested battle for power.

