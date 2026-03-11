Bihar: ASI injured during raid at liquor mafia’s house in Patna​

Patna, March 11 (IANS) A police officer was seriously injured during a raid to arrest a liquor mafia in the Bhadaur village under Bhadaur Police Station in Patna district of Bihar.
The injured officer has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who fell from the roof of a house during the operation in the early hours.
According to the police, a team had reached Bhadaur village in the Barh subdivision to arrest an absconding accused involved in a liquor-related case.
The police surrounded the suspect’s house and knocked on the door, but there was no response from inside.
Fearing that the accused might escape, ASI Sanjay Kumar and other policemen climbed onto the roof using a makeshift ladder-like arrangement to gain entry into the house.
While searching on the roof, ASI Sanjay Kumar slipped in the darkness and under the building's construction and fell directly to the ground from the balcony.
The sudden accident created panic among the raiding team.
Police immediately halted the search and rushed to the injured officer's aid.
The injured ASI was first taken to Barh Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors confirmed serious injuries to his left leg and waist.
After initial treatment and an X-ray, he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better medical care.
Meanwhile, the accused escaped from the spot, taking advantage of the darkness.
Despite the incident, police officials said their campaign against the liquor mafia will continue.
The Bihar Police and the anti-liquor task force are conducting continuous raids against the liquor mafia in the state.
The team from Bhadaur Police Station has launched further raids to trace and arrest the absconding accused.
The incident once again highlights the risks faced by police personnel during anti-liquor operations in Bihar, where officers often conduct raids under difficult and dangerous conditions.
The state government had imposed a ban on the sale, transportation, and consumption of liquor in Bihar since April 2016.
--IANS
