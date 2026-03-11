Bihar: ASI injured during raid at liquor mafia’s house in Patna​

Patna, March 11 (IANS) A police officer was seriously injured during a raid to arrest a liquor mafia in the Bhadaur village under Bhadaur Police Station in Patna district of Bihar.​

The injured officer has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who fell from the roof of a house during the operation in the early hours.​

According to the police, a team had reached Bhadaur village in the Barh subdivision to arrest an absconding accused involved in a liquor-related case.​

The police surrounded the suspect’s house and knocked on the door, but there was no response from inside.​

Fearing that the accused might escape, ASI Sanjay Kumar and other policemen climbed onto the roof using a makeshift ladder-like arrangement to gain entry into the house.​

While searching on the roof, ASI Sanjay Kumar slipped in the darkness and under the building's construction and fell directly to the ground from the balcony.​

The sudden accident created panic among the raiding team.​

Police immediately halted the search and rushed to the injured officer's aid.​

The injured ASI was first taken to Barh Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors confirmed serious injuries to his left leg and waist.​

After initial treatment and an X-ray, he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better medical care.​

Meanwhile, the accused escaped from the spot, taking advantage of the darkness.​

Despite the incident, police officials said their campaign against the liquor mafia will continue.​

The Bihar Police and the anti-liquor task force are conducting continuous raids against the liquor mafia in the state.​

The team from Bhadaur Police Station has launched further raids to trace and arrest the absconding accused.​

The incident once again highlights the risks faced by police personnel during anti-liquor operations in Bihar, where officers often conduct raids under difficult and dangerous conditions.​

The state government had imposed a ban on the sale, transportation, and consumption of liquor in Bihar since April 2016.

