Bihar: Arwal presiding officer dies on duty, ECI takes cognisance of Jeevika Didis 'influencing' voters

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) While voter turnout remained high in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections so far, a few tragic and disturbing incidents were reported from different parts of the state on Tuesday.

In a major incident in Arwal district, a presiding officer died on duty.

According to officials, Arvind Kumar, posted at polling booth number 189 in Maneri Bigha under the Arwal Assembly constituency, suddenly fell ill during polling.

He was immediately rushed to the Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Kumar, a teacher at Kalyanpur School, had been deployed on election duty.

Administrative officials confirmed the incident and said the officer's family would receive ex gratia as per government rules.

Additional staff were deployed to the booth, and polling continued without disruption.

In another incident, tension prevailed in Aurangabad district when a young man was allegedly thrashed at the Raipura booth.

It is alleged that the attackers assaulted him for not voting for their preferred candidate.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

A third election-related incident has been reported from Bagaha subdivision in West Champaran district, where the ECI took cognisance of a video circulating on social media allegedly showing Jeevika Didis influencing voters in favour of a particular party.

In an official statement, the ECI said, "A video is being circulated on the social media platform X, which shows that Jeevika Didis are campaigning in favour of BJP candidates in the 04-Bagaha Assembly constituency and are influencing women to vote. In this regard, it is clarified that this video is quite far from any polling station, and the Returning Officer of the 04-Bagaha Assembly constituency has taken immediate cognisance of the matter."

The Commission further stated that an explanation has been sought from the concerned persons, and an investigation team has been formed.

"Based on the report received from the investigation team, if the allegations are found to be true, legal action will be taken in accordance with the standards and guidelines laid down by the ECI," the statement added.

The ECI also urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified or misleading videos on social media, emphasising the need to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

Despite these isolated incidents, polling continued peacefully across most constituencies under tight security arrangements.

An average 60.40 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 p.m. in the second phase of the Assembly polls.

