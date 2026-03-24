Bihar: Anant Singh conducts roadshow, reiterates not to contest polls in future​

Patna, March 24 (IANS) Anant Singh, the JD(U) MLA from Mokama, made a high-profile return to his constituency on Tuesday, turning his visit into a major political roadshow of strength.​

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A day after being released from jail, Singh set out from his Patna residence on Tuesday morning with a convoy of over 100 luxury vehicles.​

His journey quickly transformed into a grand roadshow, with enthusiastic supporters lining the route from Athmalgola to Barh.​

At several points, crowds welcomed him with flowers and garlands, while at SBR Chowk in Barh, supporters raised slogans calling him “Sher-e-Bihar.”​

Upon reaching Barh, Singh headed to his ancestral village, Nadma, where he received a grand reception.​

Amid fireworks and celebrations, he offered prayers at his family deity’s shrine.​

During the visit, a priest from the Brahmani Sthan temple requested the construction of a new temple, to which Singh assured support, stating that everything they have is a gift from God.​

He also mentioned that further discussions would take place during his next visit.​

Continuing his tour, Singh left for Barhhiya to visit a temple dedicated to the Goddess.​

On the way, he interacted with locals, listened to grievances, and maintained close contact with supporters.​

In a significant political statement, Singh announced that he would no longer contest elections himself.​

However, he hinted at a possible political future for his son, provided he remains active in public service.​

Responding to speculation that Nitish Kumar might shift to Delhi, Singh said that frequent travel renders such concerns irrelevant and that any decision would be taken in the public interest.​

He also supported the idea of Nishant Kumar entering politics and even becoming Chief Minister, emphasising the need for him to step forward.​

Overall, Singh’s roadshow is being seen as a powerful demonstration of his continued influence in Mokama, intensifying the political atmosphere in the region once again.​

Anant Singh was released from Beur Jail on Monday after the Patna High Court granted him bail in the Dularchand Yadav murder case recently.

--IANS

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